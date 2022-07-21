Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,428 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $7,468,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock opened at $216.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.52 and a 200-day moving average of $237.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.56. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $7.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

