Jones Financial Companies Lllp Takes $40,000 Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $54.93 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $49.74 and a 12-month high of $76.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average of $62.34.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

