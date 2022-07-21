Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys Shares of 484 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 484 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,698,122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753,156 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,835,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,059 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,482,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,343,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,024 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD opened at $63.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.31. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $58.64 and a one year high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.66.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.