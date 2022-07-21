Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys Shares of 484 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 484 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,698,122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753,156 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,835,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,059 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,482,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,343,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,024 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance
TD opened at $63.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.31. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $58.64 and a one year high of $86.01.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.66.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.