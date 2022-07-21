Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $47,000 Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 390.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 102,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $747,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $13,343,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $70.77 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.86 and a 12-month high of $85.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.03 and its 200-day moving average is $75.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

