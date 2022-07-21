Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,877 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,588,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $32.21 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average of $35.40.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

