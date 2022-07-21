Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Gap Up to $14.69

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.69, but opened at $15.37. Foghorn Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 333 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FHTX. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Foghorn Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FHTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,124.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $8,770,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,638,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,361,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Featured Articles

