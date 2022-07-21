Man Group (LON:EMG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $265.60

Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 265.60 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 264.48 ($3.16), with a volume of 2731904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 258.60 ($3.09).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 300 ($3.59) to GBX 322 ($3.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.05) to GBX 280 ($3.35) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 301 ($3.60).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 247.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 226.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 959.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

