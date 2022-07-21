Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 569 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 185.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 534,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,589,000 after buying an additional 45,408 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $631,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 42,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,275,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,214,000 after buying an additional 127,309 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $55.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average of $59.31. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.