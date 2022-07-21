Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after buying an additional 20,171 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.5% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 83,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,261,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE TEL opened at $122.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.30 and a 200-day moving average of $131.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.12 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.55.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.