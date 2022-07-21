Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,351,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,331,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,368 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth approximately $169,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,769,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,642 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3,976.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 989,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 964,972 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $122.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.12 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.55.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

