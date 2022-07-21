Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 162 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 160.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 34.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $865,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $192.66 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAP. Wedbush cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.