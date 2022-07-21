Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 507 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.34.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

