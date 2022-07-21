1,125 Shares in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2,100.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 134,497 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ IEP opened at $50.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.50. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.93. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -459.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.