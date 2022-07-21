MBL Wealth LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $114.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.60.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alphabet from $172.50 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.71.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.