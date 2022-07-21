Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $447,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $447,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538 over the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $325.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 84.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.48.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.92.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.