Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,609 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 352,638 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.73. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.24. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $49.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

