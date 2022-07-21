CFO4Life Group LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $114.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.57 and a 200 day moving average of $140.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Thirty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.