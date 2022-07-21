Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $112,000 Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 336,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $41.68 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.32.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. Raymond James cut their target price on United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Airlines news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $513,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,925 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

