Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 235 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 8.0% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in DocuSign by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 67,968 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 2,535.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 54,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 52,423 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DOCU. Citigroup dropped their price target on DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.93.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $67.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.50. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

