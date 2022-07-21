Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,571 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,782,000 after acquiring an additional 60,854 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 2,444.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,145,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,226 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $37,576,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 23.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 959,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after buying an additional 180,610 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,465,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Upwork from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Upwork in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Upwork from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.82 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $141.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $56,373.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,787.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $88,529.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,136.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $56,373.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $215,787.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,112 shares of company stock worth $973,229. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

