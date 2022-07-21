The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the June 15th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
The OLB Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OLB opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The OLB Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.
The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.58%.
Institutional Trading of The OLB Group
About The OLB Group
The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The OLB Group (OLB)
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Receive News & Ratings for The OLB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The OLB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.