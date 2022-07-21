The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the June 15th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

The OLB Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLB opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The OLB Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.58%.

Institutional Trading of The OLB Group

About The OLB Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The OLB Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The OLB Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of The OLB Group in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

