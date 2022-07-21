Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) fell 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.48. 6,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 90,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Navigator in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Navigator in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Navigator from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Navigator Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $865.96 million, a P/E ratio of -74.80 and a beta of 1.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navigator

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $98.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Navigator in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Navigator by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Navigator during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

Featured Stories

