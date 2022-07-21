ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Stock Price Down 1.9%

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $15.97. Approximately 619,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 35,406,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.06.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short S&P500

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $1,908,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at about $11,587,000. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 897.9% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 269,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 242,932 shares during the period.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.