PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.79 and last traded at $28.90. 705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 109,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PLDT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

PLDT Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLDT

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $972.87 million during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 15.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PLDT Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in PLDT by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in PLDT by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PLDT by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PLDT during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in PLDT by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 107,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

