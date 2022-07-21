PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.79 and last traded at $28.90. 705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 109,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PLDT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
PLDT Stock Up 0.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLDT
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in PLDT by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in PLDT by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PLDT by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PLDT during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in PLDT by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 107,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PLDT Company Profile
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
Read More
