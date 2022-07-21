BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Price Up 9.5%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.59 and last traded at $9.59. 27,821 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,783,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 2.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,424,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,655,000 after buying an additional 92,429 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 672.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,286,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after buying an additional 1,119,497 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 10,405.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,234,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,122 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 7.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,132,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after buying an additional 81,610 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,792 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

See Also

