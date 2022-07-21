Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Arista Networks by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $120,801.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $120,801.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $366,835.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,518,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 531,976 shares of company stock worth $54,986,459. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $104.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ANET shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.31.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

