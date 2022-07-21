Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $121.10 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.72 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.28.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

