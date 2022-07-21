Signaturefd LLC Buys 769 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 23.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,205,000 after buying an additional 32,871 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,006,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 321.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE FNV opened at $123.06 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $124.95 and a 52 week high of $169.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.41.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNV has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a $190.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.86.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

