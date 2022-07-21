Signaturefd LLC Has $663,000 Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,238,000 after acquiring an additional 377,321 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in CME Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in CME Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,091,000 after purchasing an additional 603,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,117,000 after purchasing an additional 123,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,060,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,539 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME opened at $204.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.27.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

