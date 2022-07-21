Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,445 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $184.30 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,679 shares of company stock valued at $15,154,848 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

