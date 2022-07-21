Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Union Pacific by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,336 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Union Pacific by 1,083.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $191,136,000 after acquiring an additional 694,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $168,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.18.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $214.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.61 and a 200 day moving average of $237.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $134.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

