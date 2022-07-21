Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $557,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,893,000 after acquiring an additional 984,905 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,973,000 after purchasing an additional 752,817 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 720.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after buying an additional 478,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,933,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $102.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.88.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

