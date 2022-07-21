Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 449 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.63.

LOW stock opened at $191.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $122.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

