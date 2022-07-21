Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,542 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 41.6% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 12.7% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 11.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 43.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $81.00 price objective on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.60 and its 200 day moving average is $69.91.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

