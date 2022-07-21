iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Stock Position Lifted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYH. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,821,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,143.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $270.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.58 and a 200-day moving average of $276.30. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $247.38 and a 52 week high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

