iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,899 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,174,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,989,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $114.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.42. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.