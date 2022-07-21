Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,159 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 12,793 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $2,138,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $31,495,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.10.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.7 %

EA opened at $127.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $1,226,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $1,226,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,295 shares of company stock worth $7,610,472. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.