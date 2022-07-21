Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 21,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $5,627,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 367,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

Equity Residential Price Performance

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $72.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.64. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.83%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

