Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 545 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $74.96 on Thursday. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $95.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.41 and its 200 day moving average is $79.31.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

