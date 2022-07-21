Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,637 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 23,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 107,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 194,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

GSEW opened at $58.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.03.

