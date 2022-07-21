261 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.

Insider Activity

AutoZone Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,194.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,070.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,022.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,503.30 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.