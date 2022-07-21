Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.1% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 40,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 151,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.1% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 38,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.1 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.67%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

