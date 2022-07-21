13,055 Shares in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

LQDH stock opened at $91.14 on Thursday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $89.49 and a twelve month high of $96.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.37.

