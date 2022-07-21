Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.7 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $237.87 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NSC shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.17.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

