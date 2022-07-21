National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,446,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $918,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare Stock Performance

Shares of NHC opened at $69.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.27. National HealthCare Co. has a 12-month low of $61.98 and a 12-month high of $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65.

National HealthCare Increases Dividend

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $278.98 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is 23.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

National HealthCare Profile

(Get Rating)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.