Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 29,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,271.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FLOT opened at $50.18 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.46.

