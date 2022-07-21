Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $158.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.82. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.54.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $299,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,171 shares of company stock worth $3,160,929 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

