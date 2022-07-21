Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:D opened at $75.77 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.20. The company has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

