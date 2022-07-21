Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $560,036,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $290,333,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $184,428,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Allstate by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after buying an additional 1,314,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,983,000 after acquiring an additional 944,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allstate Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.75.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $122.34 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

