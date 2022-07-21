Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 4,632 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 342,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440,786 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $454,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Pfizer Stock Performance
Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $50.82 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.51 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.50. The company has a market cap of $285.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.73.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pfizer Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.
About Pfizer
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.
